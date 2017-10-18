By Caroline Tynan

It is far beyond the scope of this blog to adequately cover the complexities of the current conflict in Yemen— the focus here is on the movement for southern secession, and the potential manipulation of social media by external regional actors to manipulate this issue for their own self-serving agendas. Western media has followed the lead of the Saudi-led sectarian narrative on its current intervention in Yemen, portraying this as a proxy conflict of ‘Iranian-backed, Shi’a’ Houthi militias from the north versus a Saudi-led Sunni Arab coalition. This, despite historic Saudi alliances with Zaydi Shi’a leaders in northern Yemen, not to mention the significant theological differences between the Zaydi Houthis and the more mainstream Twelver Shi’ism of Iran. Activists in southern Yemen have, like those supporting Houthis in the north, been incited to protest against the failings of the Saudi-initiated 2011 transition process in Yemen that failed to meet any of their longstanding grievances against what has long been deemed a client regime to Riyadh. Likewise, the impetus for southern secession goes back decades; the 1994 civil war that saw Saudi support for President Saleh’s repression of southern separatist forces occurred after just four years of a unified Yemeni state. But one ought not to look to previous alliances in making sense of policies today– identities and state interests in Yemen are fluid, and its alliances within and without are correspondingly highly transient. This is a preliminary look at what social media may be able to help us uncover in terms of how these play out for a secessionist movement in southern Yemen.

Context: 2011 Yemeni uprisings



After a diverse coalition of activists, including the long-marginalized Houthis in the north and the broad southern secessionist movement known as al-Hirak, came together to oust President Saleh in 2011, Saudi Arabia swooped in to facilitate the transition of power to Vice President Hadi and initiate empty promises for reforms by establishing the National Dialogue Conference alongside its monarchical counterparts in the Gulf Cooperation Council. Despite being a massive failure in the eyes of al-Hirak, the Houthis, and the majority of Yemenis who had taken to the street en masse in 2011, Saudi Arabia exploited the international community’s support for its GCC Initiative and corresponding NDC to proclaim to both its people and the international stage ‘legitimacy’ for the massive military intervention it began against the Houthis on March, 26, 2015. In fact, it was the failure of the GCC Initiative to respond to grievances in the north and south alike that strengthened the Houthis’ political and military support in the north, setting the stage for their ability to take the capital and then descend upon Taiz and Aden in the south. Many southern activists in al-Hirak came to be torn between fears of northern expansion by the Houthis and distrust of President Hadi and his backers in Riyadh. In the meantime, the Saudi-led military offensive Operation Decisive Storm/Renewal of Hope has over the past 2.5 years culminated in the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

South Arabia Tweets

This brings me to the English-language site southernhirak.org and the accompanying Twitter application known as South Arabia Tweets it uses to deploy thousands of tweets per week, repeating a series of phrases and #hashtags aimed at promoting southern secession. This Twitter application raises a number of interesting questions not only for fellow Gulf politics researchers, but for the broader global issue of Twitter bots as a tool of authoritarian regimes to spread particular nationalist agendas. Russia is not alone among authoritarian regimes who have discovered the utility of social media as a foreign policy propaganda tool, and the scary reality is that these tactics may be at least as effective when target audiences involved are in states with undemocratic and weak institutions. Saudi Arabia, after all, holds the world’s largest proportion of Twitter users.

Bots in the Persian Gulf

Making a Twitter bot is as simple as going to Twitter’s ‘create an application’ page, and specifying what you want that program to do–no coding required. In this case, southernhirak.org has already created the application, and the website asks visitors to ‘donate’ tweets to the cause.

So, how did I come to this page in the first place? The idea on uncovering Twitter bots came from Marc Owen Jones’s work on the Bahraini monarchy’s use of bots to spread anti-Shi’a sectarianism as a counter-revolutionary tactic against pro-democracy movements. Upon discovering Twitter Archiver, a Google Drive add-on that employs the Twitter Advanced Search feature to allow one to search for different words, phrases, and hashtags, I began with several searches including “Houthi” in search of Saudi state propaganda and potential bots to spread sectarian and anti-Iranian rhetoric in support of the Saudi war effort. Twitter Archiver collects all tweets that include the hashtag/phrase of interest that have been tweeted in the past 7 days, and saves these into an Excel spreadsheet in your Google Docs. Doing a simple command-F search in the spreadsheet, I noticed almost all the tweets on the Houthis were part of the same phrase being repeatedly tweeted, oftentimes by the same account(s): “When the Houthis came to Aden,they came to kill us all: North #Yemen’s invasion of #SouthYemen”. After noticing that these tweets on ‘Houthis coming to Aden to kill us all’ came from the same Twitter Application Programming Interface (API) ‘South Arabia Tweets’, I decided to try a new search. This time I searched for the #SouthYemen hashtag. Of the 6973 #SouthYemen tweets in the past week, 6288 are through the South Arabia Tweets API. As for the connection between South Arabia Tweets and southernhirak.org, this was no secret; upon going to any of the individual tweets going through South Arabia Tweets, I found each one posted a link to the site southernhirak.org.

Ongoing research questions

Initially disappointed to find fewer tweets on the Houthis than I’d hoped for—and beginning to think I would not find much of interest to my research on Saudi state discourse on the Yemen war not in Arabic—I soon realized I had stumbled upon a new set of questions nonetheless relevant to state discourse. In order to determine the motive behind the maker of the bot, one key question is audience: why are they tweeting in English, as opposed to solely Arabic? Many of the South Arabia Tweets include both languages, and I have yet to determine the scope of those exclusively in Arabic. A significant number, though, are in English, as is the southernhirak.org homepage. This leads me to seriously doubt that this Twitter application is primarily an indigenous Yemeni effort. More to come soon on Saudi and Emirati interests in Yemen, and how Twitter may be useful in investigating this.

Suggested further reading:

Atiaf Z. Alwazir. Yemen’s enduring resistance: youth between politics and informal mobilization, Mediterranean Politics, 21:1, 2016.

Alexandra Siegel. “Sectarian Twitter Wars: Sunni-Shi’a Conflict in the Digital Divide,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, December 2015.

Mareike Transfeld and Isabelle Werenfels. “#HashtagSolidarities: Twitter Debates and Networks in the MENA Region,” Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik German Institute for International and Security Affairs, 2016.

Transfeld et. al. Muftah, Special Collection: “War and the Media in Yemen.” https://muftah.org/yemen-war-saudi-media/#.WebTDUyZM_V